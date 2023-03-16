Santa Rosa fire crews responded to Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue after a small blaze broke out just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was knocked down by 9:20 a.m. and damage was mostly contained to a first-floor corner room of the two-story building at 3145 Cleveland Ave. near Bicentennial Way.

The fire is currently being investigated as a crime, according to officials at the scene.

Walt Cerveny, a guest at the motel, said he had went outside of a room Thursday morning and he saw smoke. He checked to make sure no one was in the room, and knocked on several doors.

He was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and refused the emergency transport but said he was going to drive to the hospital.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Staff reporter Madison Smalstig reported from the scene.