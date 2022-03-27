Subscribe

Fire breaks out twice in just over an hour at Napa industrial building

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
March 27, 2022, 12:36PM
Separate fires broke out 65 minutes part at the same industrial lot late Friday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to Napa Fire.

Both incidents occurred in the 100 block of South Coombs Street, where shop workers reported a fire at 10:32 a.m., Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said in an email. The first fire erupted in the exterior of a workshop at the back of the property, which hosts several businesses.

Firefighters were called back to the site at 11:37 a.m. to put out flames in a different shop on the property, according to Colburn, who described property losses from both blazes as minimal.

Fire crews contained both blazes, which remained under investigation late Friday, Colburn said.

