Fire burns 7¼ acres west of Cloverdale

Cal Fire warned of traffic delays west of Cloverdale on Sunday evening as firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire near Lake Sonoma.

Called the Creek fire, the blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. near the Yorty Creek Campground, along the northeast edge of the lake, Cal Fire said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was 100% contained. It burned 7¼ acres.

Authorities closed a section of Hot Springs Road near Foothill Road, according to Cal Fire.

