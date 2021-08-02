Subscribe

Fire burns 7¼ acres west of Cloverdale

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 1, 2021, 5:30PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

Cal Fire warned of traffic delays west of Cloverdale on Sunday evening as firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire near Lake Sonoma.

Called the Creek fire, the blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. near the Yorty Creek Campground, along the northeast edge of the lake, Cal Fire said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze was 100% contained. It burned 7¼ acres.

Authorities closed a section of Hot Springs Road near Foothill Road, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

