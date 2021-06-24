Subscribe

Fire burns 5½ acres near Sebastopol

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2021, 5:46PM
Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a vegetation fire that burned 5½ acres Wednesday afternoon outside of Sebastopol.

It was reported about 1:50 p.m. in a “very open, large farm field” south of Joe Rodota Trail between Sebastopol and Llano Road, Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The area falls within Santa Rosa’s city limits.

Firefighters contained the fire at 3:07 p.m. and there were no injuries or property damage, Lowenthal said.

The fire burned through mostly-cut grass during breezy, but cool, conditions.

Firefighters from five other departments assisted.

