Evacuations have been ordered south of Clear Lake due to a fire that has burned at least 28 acres Wednesday afternoon.

The Creek Fire is burning near Highway 29 and Clayton Creek Road near Lower Lake, according to Cal Fire.

Flames are burning through “light flashy fuels” at a rapid rate, the agency reported.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire was “holding at retardant lines” and some aircraft were being released, according to Cal Fire.

At 5:20 p.m., Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said there had been no reports of damage or injuries.

He said he did not have specifics on containment or cause of the fire, but he reiterated that some of the aircraft and crew members assisting with the blaze were being released.

As of 5:30 p.m., evacuation orders issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office remained in effect for the area directly southeast of Lower Lake, also designated as Low E169.

That area encompasses: north of Spruce Grove Road, south of Morgan Valley Road, east of Highway 29, west of Wagner Road, Morgan Valley Road.

To find zone status, authorities advise going to protect.genasys.com/search.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 29, the main road in and out of town.

According to Redcom, Sonoma County’s dispatch center, the evacuation order erroneously went out to residents along Chalk Hill Road, between Windsor and Healdsburg.

Officials said this is likely because the initial alert was set to cover a larger area than necessary and it reached Sonoma County.

The Creek Fire is burning less than three miles south of where the Cache Fire ravaged 83 acres and destroyed 58 homes in August 2021.

It began at Sixth Avenue and Cache Street and moved southwest through a tree-lined hillside with scattered homes and dirt roads.

Flames approached Dam Road, where dozens of homes were destroyed. The majority of the destruction was at the Creekside Mobile Home Park, where mostly senior citizens lived.

More than 100 other structures and nearly 200 vehicles also were destroyed.

One woman was hospitalized with burns, but there were no fatalities.

This is a developing story.

