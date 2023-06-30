A fire Friday afternoon has slowed after burning 38 acres in a rural area south of Petaluma, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Fire burned in the area of San Antonio Road and D Street, about 3 miles south of Petaluma, according to Cal Fire.

It started just after 3 p.m., and crews are expected to remain at the scene to put out hot spots.

Flames burned through highly combustible fuels at a moderate rate of spread. At least one structure was threatened.

By 4 p.m., the fire appeared to slow as it burned up a nearby hill, and no major damage was visible.

Air and ground crews responded to the scene and Cal Fire was assisted by firefighters from Novato, Marin County, Petaluma and Gold Ridge Fire.

Just after 4 p.m., Cal Fire reported air resources were being released.

A second fire popped up minutes after the San Antonio Fire began, just north of Santa Rosa. It has since been contained.

The Linda Fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Linda Lane, east of Mark West Springs Road.

By 3:40 p.m., Sonoma County Fire District officials reported the fire was burning a 100- by 100-foot area.

It was contained shortly after, officials verified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

