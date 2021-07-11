Fire burns field next to Ukiah sawmill

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of a fire in a field near a Ukiah sawmill Saturday after it burned between 5 and 10 acres.

The fire started about 3:50 p.m. in the north end of town at 2900 North State Street next to Mendocino Forest Products, with cross streets of Pallini Lane and Hollow Tree Road, according to Mendocino County Cal Fire.

The area is a mix of homes and businesses, said Cal Fire Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis.

The Ukiah Valley Fire Department responded, but could not be reached for comment.

The origin of the fire is not yet known, but temperatures in Ukiah reached a record-breaking 111 “and it was disgustingly hot,” Simmons-Davis said.

