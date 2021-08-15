Fire burns Forestville shop

A Forestville shop on River Road was burned Saturday.

Several fire agencies, led by Sonoma County Fire personnel, responded. The effort included water tenders to supplement the supply from a hydrant down the road.

The shop listed at the address along River Road is called Sunshine Glass. No other information was available on the business.

Both lanes of the road had to be closed while firefighters put out the fire, which started about 7 p.m. and was contained at 8:05 p.m. Eventually one lane was reopened. Crews were still on the scene as of 8:45 p.m. checking the fire and mopping up.

Redcom fire dispatch was inundated with calls when the fire started, a dispatcher said.

“Everyone was reporting it from everywhere,” she said.

In addition to county fire, responding departments included Cal Fire and Monte Rio, Forestville, Russian River and Graton fire departments.

