Subscribe

Fire burns historic structure at Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 23, 2021, 12:57PM

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, — A historic garage building was destroyed by fire and another was damaged at the Scotty’s Castle complex in Death Valley National Park.

The main house and other surrounding structures were not harmed in the fire Thursday morning, the National Park Service said.

A photo shows the structure reduced to rubble.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the service said.

Scotty’s Castle was built at an oasis as a desert dream home in the 1920s by a Chicago millionaire couple and a local prospector character, Walter “Death Valley Scotty” Scott, who supposedly had a secret gold mine.

The complex has been closed for rebuilding and restoration since a devastating flood in 2015.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette