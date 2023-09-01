Fire burns Santa Rosa apartment, displaces three

Three people were displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Santa Rosa Thursday, authorities said.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded to the blaze at 2320 Tachevah Drive after multiple callers reported at 2:25 p.m. hearing a loud boom and fire climbing the outside wall of the building, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find that a fire in the backyard of a lower floor apartment had spread to both floors of the unit and into the attic, Dahl said.

The fire had broken the sliding glass doors on the first and second floors and entered the unit’s living areas, Dahl said.

Four fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire, which was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The apartment’s three occupants were inside when the fire started, Dahl said, and were alerted to it by a neighbor. They escaped safely with their pets before the first engine arrived.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants in finding temporary housing.

Two other adjoining apartments were protected from damage and their occupants were able to return, Dahl said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $250,000, Dahl said.

