Fire burns Santa Rosa house in wildland-urban interface area

A house in Santa Rosa had about $500,000 in damage Wednesday afternoon following a fire officials believe started because of improperly discarded rags that had been used to stain a deck.

The fire, which displaced three residents and a dog, was first reported at 4 p.m. as a deck on fire in the front of the house, according to Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department division chief fire marshal.

“The fire spread from the deck into the home and also involved some of the vegetation immediately around the home,” he said. “It was larger than a response that we would typically have with a normal house fire. That was because of the amount of fire and the threat to the wildland.”

The fire at the four-story home built on a hillside was brought under control at about 4:47 p.m., Lowenthal said. The home is located in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface.

“We had five engines, one ladder truck, two wildland engines (one from Cal Fire), a battalion chief and two fire investigators,” he said.

Two engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief were still there checking for spot fires at 6:28 p.m.

For the proper disposal of oily rags, the National Fire Protection Agency recommends: “Never leave cleaning rags in a pile. At the end of the day, take the rags outside to dry. Hang the rags outside or spread them on the ground. Weigh them down. Do this so they do not blow away. Keep them away from buildings. Put dried rags in a metal container. Make sure the cover is tight. Fill the container with a water and detergent solution. This will break down the oils.”

