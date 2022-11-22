Guests at a Cazadero vacation rental escaped without injury after the home caught fire early Tuesday morning, causing major damage that officials said made the home uninhabitable.

Monte Rio Fire Protection District and other stations were dispatched to the fire after one of the Airbnb guests called to report growing flames at 3:07 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the 3600 block of Cazadero Highway, the fire had expanded from the deck, up the front of the house and into the attic and one of the front rooms.

All of the house guests were outside and no injuries were reported.

It took about 10 to 15 minutes to contain the fire and then about 90 minutes to inspect the area and ensure all flames had been extinguished, Baxman said.

He estimated damage of up to $150,000, including the walls, rafters and attic.

“It’s not livable right now,” he said.

Baxman said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

