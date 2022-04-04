Fire causes $350,000 in damage to Santa Rosa home

Santa Rosa firefighters over the weekend doused a blaze that was shooting flames out of the roof and front door of a home when they arrived, officials said.

The fire was reported by several 911 callers at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department posted a video of the blaze on Facebook.

It burned in a one-story home in the 1400 block of Maureen Road, in the southwestern section of the city.

Nobody was home when firefighters got there, officials said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and nobody was hurt, according to a Santa Rosa Fire Department report.

The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage and officials are investigating what caused it, the report said.

About half of the home was destroyed and the rest had major damage from heat and smoke, officials said.

