Fire causes $400,000 in damage to Windsor home

A fire damaged part of a home in southeast Windsor on Monday morning, causing about $400,000 in damage and displacing a family of five, officials said.

The fire at 220 Moll Drive was reported around 3:20 a.m. by a neighbor, according to dispatch reports.

It ignited in a detached garage with high ceilings that was used to store a recreational vehicle, said Cyndi Foreman, a division chief and fire marshal for the Sonoma County Fire District.

The blaze quickly jumped to the house on the property. It torched the attached garage and an area on the second story of the home that included an office and a music room, according to Foreman.

Firefighters said the blaze was under control around 4:15 a.m., according to dispatch reports.

The main living area of the home, including the bedrooms, had smoke and water damage, but was not touched by flames, Foreman said.

The family who lived in the home, including three children, escaped the fire and nobody was injured, officials said.

Foreman described the home as “salvageable” but said it is “not livable at this point.”

“About 70% of the house is still intact and many items are still salvageable,” Foreman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Foreman estimated the cost of the damage at about $400,000, but she said if firefighters hadn’t stopped it from burning the rest of the house, the cost could have escalated to an estimated $1 million.

Sonoma County Fire District shared video from the scene on its Facebook page.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.