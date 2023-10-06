Fire causes $50,000 damage to Sebastopol home being renovated

A Sebastopol home being renovated caught fire Thursday night and caused about $50,000 in damage, fire authorities said.

About 9:30 p.m., a neighbor noticed heavy smoke coming from a house on Healdsburg Avenue near Florence Avenue and called 911, Sebastopol Fire Department Interim Chief Jack Piccinini said Friday.

Within about 20 minutes, 30 personnel from the Sebastopol Fire Department, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District and Graton Fire Department were able to bring the flames under control.

Crews remained at the home for about two hours to mop up.

Firefighters found an undetected fire behind a wall space had crept into the attic, ultimately causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.

No one was living in the house at the time of the fire due to the ongoing renovation, and no injuries were reported, Piccinini said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believed it to be accidental related to the construction, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.