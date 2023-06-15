A fire that began Wednesday afternoon in the crawlspace of a Santa Rosa church rectory caused about $50,000 in damage, officials said.

Members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church called firefighters about 1:48 p.m. to report seeing fire and smoke coming from the lower vents of one of the church’s residential buildings at 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived in about five minutes and found heavy black smoke coming from vents inside the rectory, where church leaders reside.

Using thermal imaging devices, crews located the fire’s source in a crawlspace. They got flames, which burned through the wooden structure and plastic construction materials, under control in 30 minutes.

The rectory’s interior and contents inside sustained smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

Fire investigators are determining the cause of the flames, though it appeared to be electrical, Dahl said.

