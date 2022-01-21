Fire causes estimated $150,000 in damage to Santa Rosa house
A house fire in Santa Rosa on Friday morning caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and sent smoke over parts of the city, according to officials.
Around 7:23 a.m. multiple people called 911 regarding a blaze in the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue, according to a Redcom dispatcher.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department and Sonoma County Fire District responded to the scene bringing four engines and one ladder truck.
As firefighters left the Sonoma Avenue station, they saw a large column of black smoke, prompting a call for extra resources, according to a department Facebook post.
When firefighters arrived at the one-story home, thick, heavy smoke was pouring out of the doors and windows and they could see flames in a rear bedroom.
Crews deployed hoses in the house and cut a hole in the roof to allow the smoke and heat to escape, according to the post.
Alerted by a neighbor that the person who lived there could still be inside, several firefighters searched the house. They found the house unoccupied
The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to officials.
Officials said the smoke drifted so far south, it was visible beyond the Sonoma County Fairgrounds about 2 miles away.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: