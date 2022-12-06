Subscribe

Fire causes up to $10,000 in damage to Petaluma property

The weekend blaze caused up to $10,000 in damage, according to authorities.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 6, 2022, 11:17AM
A garage fire caused up to $10,000 in damage to a Petaluma property Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Petaluma Fire Department was dispatched about 8 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Hogwarts Circle, according to a news release from the department.

When firefighters arrived on scene they saw flames and smoke coming from the garage of a two-story house.

Before units reached the property, the flames had triggered the sprinkler system, which contained the fire to the garage, where the fire began, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The damage caused by the fire was greatly reduced because of the sprinkler system, Petaluma Fire Acting Fire Battalion Chief Jude Prokop said in the release.

Sprinkler systems and alarms allow residents more time to escape, notify first responders of the flames and begin suppressing the fire before firefighters arrive, Prokop said.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District also aided the response.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

