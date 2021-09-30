Fire chief: Sebastopol blaze likely started by a trespasser

A fire that broke out Monday in a shed near downtown Sebastopol damaged at least three other structures, including two homes, and was likely started by a trespasser, according to the Sebastopol Fire Department.

Fire Chief Bill Braga could not determine an official cause for the fire, which was reported around 4 p.m. on Monday at Petaluma and Walker avenues. But Braga, who investigated the fire, said he traced the probable cause to an illegal encampment inside the shed.

Braga said several neighbors reported seeing trespassers on the property. The owners live in the East Bay and hadn’t lived on the property or rented it out for the past eight to 10 years, he said.

“I can only speculate that there was somebody living in that shed and they may have left some cooking materials there, maybe unattended,” Braga said.

“I don’t think it was malicious,” he said. “I think it was unintentional, but unfortunately illegal.”

The fire destroyed the shed and spread to the house on the property, causing severe damage to it. Flames scorched a deck and the back side of the house, but firefighters doused the blaze before it reached the inside of the home, according to Braga.

He estimated the fire caused at least $100,000 in damage on that property, noting that both the home and the shed were “dilapidated” before the fire.

The blaze also spread to a neighboring parcel, scorching an outbuilding and damaging a home. While flames didn’t reach the home, radiant heat from the fire melted blinds and blistered the exterior paint, Braga said. He could not estimate the cost of the damage on that property.

