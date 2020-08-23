Live updates: ’You need to have a plan’: Officials warn of additional evacuations if weather turns

1:30 PM: Strategy in place should new blazes ignite, says Cal Fire

With the threat of another wave of dry lightning, coupled with gusting and erratic winds this afternoon and into the evening, Cal Fire officials are preparing to keep a keen eye out for any new blazes that ignite, LNU Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said in a Sunday morning briefing.

“The main key that is going to be (happening) with the weather is getting on the new starts,” Kavanaugh said. “The last thing we are going to need anywhere is for a new fire to take off.”

Officials have a strategy in place should new blazes ignite, he said.

“If we do get a new start, we have to pull resources,” he said. “We have to make sure we do not get new starts up and running on us. How we are going to do that has all been set in place.”

12:50 PM: Officials warn of additional evacuations if weather turns: ’You need to have a plan’

Across the state, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling 12 separate blazes, including two of the largest in state history, LNU Lightning Complex fire incident commander Sean Kavanaugh said in a briefing Sunday. The LNU Lightning Complex has charred 341,243 acres as of Sunday morning is the second largest in history and the SCU Lightning Complex around Santa Clara County is the third largest.

Firefighting efforts could be further stressed Sunday afternoon and into the evening as dry lightning, as well as gusty and erratic winds are expected to hit the area. With the unpredictable weather looming, additional evacuations could be issued.

“More evacuations are certainly possible this evening,” Napa County undersheriff John Crawford said. “We understand it’s not something to be taken lightly. We understand the toll it can take on those living in these areas.”

Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones urged residents to be ready – both packed and with an exit plan – should more evacuations be issued.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of being prepared to leave. You need to have a plan, you need to be prepared,” she said. “If that tingling on the back of your neck says ‘I need to leave,’ please do so. Do not wait to be told.”

While officials expressed optimism that the Meyers fire north of Jenner could be “buttoned up” by Monday, other blazes continue to rage.

The Walbridge fire burning west of Healdsburg presents unique challenges according to Chris Waters, Operation Section Chief of the LNU Lightning Complex fire for Cal Fire, because there are “very few places to really operate efficiently.”

11AM: Cal Fire gives update on fires

Watch a press conference on the fire fight at https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRELNU/videos/357604242071709/?v=357604242071709

10:55 AM: Progress on Meyers, Walbridge continues to be ’extremely challenging’

Chris Waters, Operation Section Chief of the LNU Lightning Complex fire for Cal Fire, on Sunday morning gave an update on the three major blazes burning locally.

The Meyers fire north of Jenner is “looking pretty good. We expect to have this pretty well buttoned up by tomorrow.” As of Sunday morning, that blaze was reported to be 70% contained.

The Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg is burning in “very complex terrain,” he said. “Heavy fuels, redwood timber, lots of structures, a highly complex operation. We have resources working in there trying to connect the dots, trying to get a direct line on the fire. Progress is being made but it is still extremely challenging.” The Walbridge blaze was reported 0% contained and had burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

In the fight against the Hennessy fire in Napa and Lake counties, the “highest priority in the entire LNU Lightning Complex fire is an area on the western border of the blaze north of Swartz Creek and near The Palisades,” Waters said.

“There is significant activity in the area north of Swartz Creek working into The Palisades and continuing…north up to Lake County,” he said.

The Hennessy fire is reported to be 17% contained and has burned 287,811 acres as of Sunday morning.

The entire LNU Lightning Complex fire had burned 341,243 acres and is reportedly 17 percent contained.

10:15 AM: Wind gusts between 40-50 mph expected

Officials are expressing concern about an anticipated weather pattern Sunday – including dry lightning and high winds – that could not only hamper firefighting efforts but ignite new blazes.

At 10 a.m. the weather pattern that showed cloud cover and lightning was near Point Conception south of San Luis Obispo. That pattern was expected to reach the North Bay and Sonoma County by late afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cindy Palmer.

“It’s going to continue to lift northward along the coast,” she said. “We are on track for seeing this event develop this afternoon.”

The “main event” in Sonoma County is expected to generate erratic wind gusts between 40-50 mph and “it will be possible we could see some higher gusts though,” Palmers said. “We can’t rule it out.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.

9:30 AM: Fire crews bracing for ’extreme fire behavior’

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, fire crews had reached 70% containment on the Meyers fire north of Jenner. The total acreage burned as of Sunday morning was 2,360.

The Walbridge fire, raging west of Healdsburg is still 0% contained and the number of acres burned was reported at 51,072 early Sunday.

The massive Hennessey fire burning in Napa and Lake counties reached 287,811 acres burned by Sunday morning. It was reportedly 17% contained.

The entire LNU Lightning Complex had torched 341,243 acres is also reportedly 17% contained. The entire, multi-county complex of fires has destroyed 845 structures and currently threatens 30,500.

Crews and officials are bracing for what is described as “extreme fire behavior” and “significant fire growth” because of expected dry lightning and thunderstorms that could cause erratic winds. Those winds could not only affect current fires but ignite new blazes in the region, officials said.

