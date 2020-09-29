Fire crews using control burns to combat Glass fire in Trione-Annadel State Park

Firefighting crews using hand tools, drip torches and a chain saw worked the northwest corner of Trione-Annadel State Park overnight and into Tuesday morning, lighting control burns in an attempt to corral a front of the Glass fire that is burning in the rugged hills of the park.

There was little to no wind on Tuesday morning as Cal Fire crews monitored the flames on the ridge above Bader and Violetti roads near a main access point for the swimming lagoon at Spring Lake Regional Park.

Firefighting efforts were aided by red flag wind warnings being rescinded overnight but temperatures are expected to be above average throughout the week.

By Tuesday morning, the Glass fire had burned 42,560 acres, destroyed 28 residences in Sonoma County and another 52 in Napa County and was 0% contained.

