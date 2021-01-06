Fire damages Santa Rosa house

A quick response by the Santa Rosa Fire Department Wednesday morning prevented a house from being completely gutted.

Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to a reported blaze at 3941 Golden Gate Ave.

“Units responded within a few minutes, and found a working fire,” said Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

After cutting holes in the roof to allow for the escape of heat and smoke, firefighters had the blaze under control in 15 minutes, Jenkins said.

While there is some interior damage, “most of the structure was saved.”

The fire was started by combustible materials left too close to a floor heater, said Jenkins.

While the house was crowded with furniture and possessions, “almost like a hoarder’s house,” he said, no occupants were found inside.

“No one showed up, and none of the neighbors knew who owned the place,” said Jenkins. “We’re not sure if the home is regularly occupied or not.”

