Fire damages two homes in northwest Santa Rosa

A fire broke out at two neighboring homes in northwest Santa Rosa early Tuesday morning and was extinguished by firefighters, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Four engines and 20 fire personnel responded to the fire at San Miguel Place near Peterson Lane after the blaze was reported at 3:47 a.m., said Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

No one was injured in the fire, Jenkins said.

In total, six people lived in the two homes. They had escaped the properties by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, Jenkins said.

Jenkins described the homes as “moderately damaged” but “uninhabitable” for the families that lived there. He estimated the fire caused roughly $250,000 in damage to each of the homes.

The fire appears to have started between the two properties before igniting the inside and outside of the homes, Jenkins said.

As fire crews arrived on the scene, they received reports of gun shots in the area. Santa Rosa police quickly confirmed there was no gunfire and that the reports were likely due to explosions caused by the blaze.

The fire took about an hour to put out, due to a gas leak between the two properties, Jenkins said.

Twelve homes were temporarily evacuated and power was shut off to four homes so firefighters could safely extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and does not appear to be related to the gas line.

