Fire damages Windsor home, displaces residents

A single-family home in Windsor sustained major damage in a blaze Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to a call of an active attic fire in a home in the 130 block of Anna Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival we found heavy smoke coming from attic vents on the exterior of home,” Sonoma County Fire District Captain Fred Leuenberger said.

Crews were able to cut holes in the roof as well as pull sheet rock to access the flames, he said.

The homeowner reported having a fire in the fireplace earlier in the day as well as suffering a power outage. Both were being considered as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire, Leuenberger said.

While the main living quarters were relatively unharmed, the fire did significant damage to the structure of the home and it is currently uninhabitable, Leuenberger said. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to neighboring homes.