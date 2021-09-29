Fire department: Blaze sending smoke over Santa Rosa ‘under control’
A fire broke out west of Santa Rosa on Wednesday afternoon, pushing a cloud of smoke over parts of the city.
“The fire is under control,“ the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
The blaze was reported around 12 p.m. in the 2700 block of Guerneville Road, just outside of city limits, the department said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
