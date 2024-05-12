Sonoma County woman displaced after fire near Sebastopol

A woman was displaced Saturday night after a fire destroyed a two-car garage and attached apartment just outside Sebastopol, fire officials said.

The Gold Ridge Fire Protection District responded about 6:15 p.m. to a possible outbuilding barn fire in the 2900 block of Stone Station Road, Division Chief Darrin DeCarli said Sunday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.79110145449219&lat=38.372321009334954&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters arrived and found the garage engulfed in flames.

They contained the flames after about an hour and remained at the scene to extinguish hot spots and clean up the site until about 9 p.m.

The building, which was used as a storage facility, was destroyed. The woman who resides in the living unit within the garage received assistance from the American Red Cross, according to authorities.

Fire personnel are investigating the blaze’s cause and area of origin, DeCarli said.

The Sebastopol Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District assisted in putting out the flames.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.