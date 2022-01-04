Fire destroys abandoned house near Santa Rosa

A fire that destroyed an abandoned house just south of Santa Rosa on Monday night was likely started by a trespasser, according to a Sonoma County fire official.

The blaze was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Bellevue Avenue, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Firefighters doused the blaze within about 30 minutes and nobody was injured.

The house where the fire ignited is one of several abandoned structures on the property, which changed hands over the summer, said Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman.

“The new owner has been working to clean up the property but has a problem with transient activity coming on site,” Foreman said.

The property had no electricity, Foreman said, and officials investigating the cause of the fire believe “the likelihood that this is related to perhaps transient activity is highly probable.”

The house was “a total loss” after the fire, but the owner already had plans to demolish it, Foreman said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.