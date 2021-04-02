Fire destroys big rig trailer in downtown Santa Rosa parking lot

A fire destroyed a big rig trailer in a downtown Santa Rosa parking lot Thursday night, according to Santa Rosa fire officials.

The trailer was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews got to the scene of the 11:14 p.m. blaze at the intersection of 1st and A streets near Santa Rosa Creek and Prince Memorial Greenway, Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Firefighters took around fourteen minutes to knock down the flames.

The trailer was empty but for wooden flooring and other scrap wood, Dahl said.

There were no injuries and no indications to what started the fire.

Crews were on scene for an hour putting out the flames and removing any smoldering wood from the trailer.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88