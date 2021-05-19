Subscribe

Fire destroys dozens of motorhomes in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 19, 2021
CANYON LAKE — Dozens of motorhomes were destroyed Wednesday in a fire that erupted in a storage yard near a Southern California lake, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near Canyon Lake, a reservoir in Riverside County southeast of Los Angeles, the county Fire Department said.

Thirty to 40 recreational vehicles were destroyed and a firefighter received non-life threatening injuries, the Fire Department said.

No other injuries were reported.

The blaze threw up a towering column of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but may have involved propane tanks, KABC-TV reported.

