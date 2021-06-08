Fire destroys log house west of Santa Rosa

A home west of Santa Rosa was destroyed Monday night in a fire that engulfed about a half-acre of vegetation before firefighters snuffed it out, fire officials said.

The 2,000-square-foot residence, on Hall Road east of Sanford Road, was a two-story traditional log house with an attached garage. The blaze caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, according to Sonoma County Fire District officials.

The home was “a total loss” after the blaze, which was reported about 6 p.m., said Sonoma County Fire Division Chief Cyndi Foreman. An elderly man lived in the house and escaped before firefighters arrived, Foreman said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is no longer under investigation, according to Foreman.

The fire “likely started on the exterior of the home,” Foreman said. “We believe that the afternoon wind event played a role in the rapid fire growth.”

A weather service advisory warning of wind gusts up to 45 mph was in effect for much of Sonoma County on Monday evening.

A handful of fire departments responded to the blaze, including the Santa Rosa, Graton, Sebastopol and Gold Ridge fire departments, and the Sonoma County and Rancho Adobe fire districts.

