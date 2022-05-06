Fire destroys Santa Rosa business

A fire destroyed a Santa Rosa business early Friday and damaged two adjacent businesses.

The blaze completely gutted the offices of Wheelcare Express, a company that provides transportation services to and from medical appointments.

Santa Rosa Fire Department received a report of a fire in a single-story commercial building at 2999 Dutton Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m., according to a news release.

The first unit responded to the scene in 6 minutes and a total of six engines and 29 fire personnel fought the blaze.

The fire took about 45 minutes to bring under control and caused approximately $500,000 in damage, said officials.

“Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and salvaging equipment and belongings in multiple businesses in the building,” according to the release.

The fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported.

