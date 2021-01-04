Fire destroys south Santa Rosa home

A structure fire gutted a south Santa Rosa home Sunday afternoon, displacing at least one resident who was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Firefighters were dispatched about 1 p.m. to a home near Yolanda and Santa Rosa avenues, arriving to what Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner called a “significant residential fire.”

Gloeckner said the residence, located near the back of a parcel abutting the east side of Petaluma Hill Road, suffered major damage.

Before the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s two engines, a water truck and a ladder truck could arrive on the scene, joining resources from the Sonoma County Fire District, neighbors, armed with garden hoses, attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Maria Rivera said she only noticed the flames coming from her neighbor’s home after cars began stopping in front of her house. She, her husband, two sons and two tenants from her granny unit behind her home worked quickly to grab garden hoses in an effort to beat back the fire.

“When we got there with the hose, there was a lot of smoke,” Rivera said. “It was coming out of the vents of the house. Then the fire – about 3 feet tall – started coming out of the window.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and Rivera said the interior of the home was destroyed.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Gloeckner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.