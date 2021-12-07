Fire destroys travel trailer near Rohnert Park

A fire that destroyed a travel trailer near Rohnert Park on Monday night displaced one resident, according to authorities.

A person driving by reported the Petaluma Hill Road blaze around 7:30 p.m., according to Redcom Dispatch Supervisor Krista Butts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6675372&lat=38.3725158&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When fire crews arrived, they found a fifth-wheel travel trailer next to a hay barn ablaze, said Mike Porter, an engineer with Rancho Adobe Fire District.

The trailer’s occupant and his dog had left the trailer and when they came back, firefighters were putting out the fire, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire was completely under control by 7:41 p.m., and the barn was not damaged, Butts said. By 8:42 p.m. the fire had been completely extinguished.

Rancho Adobe got help fighting the blaze from Petaluma Fire Department, Rohnert Park Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, Porter said.

