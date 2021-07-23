Fire destroys Ukiah business

A business was destroyed in a fire early Friday in Ukiah.

The fire at Norge Cleaners & Full Services on South State Street was reported around 4:14 a.m., according to Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Chief Doug Hutchison.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was too intense to save the dry cleaning business so they focused on protecting the units and buildings around it, Hutchison said.

The dry cleaner was in the same building as the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op and about 10 feet north of the Mendocino County Department of Social Services building

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the grocery store and a breezeway between the dry cleaner and the social services building helped the fire from spreading into that area, Hutchison said.

No other buildings were damaged, although the grocery store was closed Friday to clear out smoke.

About 20 firefighters battled the blaze, with Ukiah Valley Fire District receiving help from Cal Fire, Potter Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.