A remote cabin in west Sonoma County was destroyed early Monday after a fire sparked in the property and spread to surrounding vegetation, fire officials said.

Cal Fire was alerted just after 3:05 a.m. to a fire at a residence in the 8800 block of Mill Creek Road, in the hills west of Healdsburg, agency spokesperson Jason Clay said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.99786865905153&lat=38.59740407838877&z=10">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Responding firefighters found the remote cabin in flames, which had burned 1/4 of an acre around the cabin.

The fire was already slowing down when firefighters arrived due to the cold, wet overnight conditions, Clay said.

There were no reported injuries, and no residents were displaced as the home was not a permanent residence.

Crews quickly put out the flames and stayed at the site cleaning up until about 8:30 a.m.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The city of Healdsburg Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and Northern Sonoma County Fire District assisted in the response.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.