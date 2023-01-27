A family of six was displaced after a fourplex just south of Santa Rosa caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to a fire official.

Just before 4 p.m., a resident returned to their Barbara Drive unit to find one of the bedrooms on fire and called 911, said Karen Hancock, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District. A neighbor reported the fire as well.

*Structure Fire - Barbara Dive - Outside City Limits* Shortly before 4PM this afternoon, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion 1, Truck 1 and Engines 1, 8, 2 and 10 assisted Sonoma County Fire District Engine 7584 with a fire just south of the City limits in the Bellevue area. - - - - *Incendio estructural - Buceo en Santa Bárbara - Fuera de los límites de la ciudad* Poco antes de las 4 p. m. de esta tarde, el Batallón de Bomberos 1 de Santa Rosa, el Camión 1 y los Motores 1, 8, 2 y 10 ayudaron al Motor 7584 del Distrito de Bomberos del Condado de Sonoma con un incendio justo al sur de los límites de la Ciudad en el área de Bellevue. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Thursday, January 26, 2023

The resident, the only person home at the time, escaped unharmed and was able to help put out flames with a hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive, Hancock said.

The fire district, aided by the Santa Rosa Fire Department, contained the blaze to the bedroom, Hancock said. The damage was estimated at about $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hancock said, noting smoke detectors in the home were not working.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.