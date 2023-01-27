Fourplex fire displaces family of six south of Santa Rosa
A family of six was displaced after a fourplex just south of Santa Rosa caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to a fire official.
Just before 4 p.m., a resident returned to their Barbara Drive unit to find one of the bedrooms on fire and called 911, said Karen Hancock, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District. A neighbor reported the fire as well.
The resident, the only person home at the time, escaped unharmed and was able to help put out flames with a hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive, Hancock said.
The fire district, aided by the Santa Rosa Fire Department, contained the blaze to the bedroom, Hancock said. The damage was estimated at about $20,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hancock said, noting smoke detectors in the home were not working.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: