Fire displaces 4, damages historic home in east Santa Rosa

A family was displaced and their 115-year-old home in east Santa Rosa sustained significant damage in a structure fire this week on Channel Drive.

No one was injured, and firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the surrounding area or other properties, said Jason Piloni, captain and deputy fire marshal with Sonoma County Fire District.

“They did a really good job of knocking it down quickly,” Piloni said.

The fire, one of several that the Sonoma County Fire District responded to Tuesday, was reported just past noon. It summoned a response of 15 units in total, including three water tenders. Multiple engines from the Santa Rosa Fire Department, along with a ladder truck and a battalion chief, responded to support the county fire agency in the firefight, said Matt Gloeckner, battalion chief.

One woman was home when the fire began, while her husband and two children were out of the house. A neighbor also took notice of the smoke next door, and tried to help put the fire out before fire officials were called.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Piloni said, but he determined Thursday that it started in the kitchen. Firefighters cut vents in the roof to clear smoke and release heat. Because of the home’s age, they also had to search more diligently for spaces that were burning than in a home more recently built, Piloni said.

There is not yet an estimate on damages the house sustained, in part because the home was built in 1906 and was constructed from redwood logs in a cabin style. For the time being, the home is not habitable and power has been shut off.

