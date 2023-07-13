Fire displaces residents of Graton triplex; cat rescued from flames

Residents and a cat living in a Graton triplex were displaced Wednesday after a fire sparked outside one of the units and spread into the shared attic space, fire officials said.

Graton Fire Department crews arrived about four minutes after a neighbor called just after 4 p.m. and said flames and smoke were coming from the back of the residence in the 10100 block of Green Meadow Road, said Ian Muskar, Graton Fire Department assistant fire chief.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from in the rear of the triplex and inside the unit where the fire began.

Crews went into the unit and knocked back the flames only to find the fire had extended into the attic connecting all three portions of the residence.

Firefighters also rescued a cat, which was treated for minor smoke inhalation by an on-site vet, Muskar said.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about 45 minutes and prevented them from spreading to the other two units by using tactics such as pulling the ceiling down in one unit and cutting ventilation holes.

Crews stayed for about four hours for cleanup and to extinguish hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

Two units in the residence sustained moderate smoke damage and the third was a “total loss,” Muskar said. All were red-tagged and deemed at least temporarily uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not suspicious. Due to the damage at the area of origin, which was the rear porch of the third unit, it is unlikely that investigators will discover an exact cause, Muskar said.

The Sonoma County Fire District, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District, Occidental Fire Department, Santa Rosa Fire Department, Bodega Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire assisted in the response.

