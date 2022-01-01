Subscribe

Fire does $100,000 damage to Santa Rosa mobile home

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 1, 2022, 2:59PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Santa Rosa firefighters were able to quickly extinguish an early-morning fire at a home in the Woodcrest Mobile Home Estates off College Avenue Saturday.

The home in the 1000 block of Adrienne Way in Santa Rosa was unoccupied.

Though firefighters arrived in 5 minutes and brought the fire under control in 15 minutes, the home sustained major damage in three rooms and the rest of the interior had significant damage from heat and smoke.

Battallon Chief Matt Dahl estimated the losses at $100,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to the Fire Department’s statement. No additional details were immediately released.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

 

 

