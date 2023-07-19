Four people were displaced Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a multi-unit residence in Rio Nido, officials said.

At 9:54 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a three-story, five-unit building at 14615 River Road. As heavy black smoke poured from the building’s main floor, firefighters from Sonoma County Fire, Cal Fire, Graton Fire Department and Monte Rio Fire Department worked to contain the fire, Sonoma County Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said Wednesday.

Within 15 minutes, the conflagration was under control and contained to the building.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after attempting to rescue her dog, Foreman said. Firefighters found the dog and revived it.

No other injuries were reported, but the building was red tagged due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Foreman said officials hope to determine a cause and origin Wednesday, but it could take longer.

“We have to be able to interview all of the occupants,” she said. “We've got a little bit of legwork to do still on this. So it could be a couple of days till we have a definitive answer.”

Foreman reminded people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they’re in working order.

Rio Nido is located in the wildland urban interface and the potential for fire to move into the wildland is always a concern, she said.

However, this particular structure was located on the river side of the road and did not pose the same threat had it been on the other side of the road.

