Two adults were displaced Wednesday morning after an electrical fire sparked in their south Santa Rosa house and caused about $100,000 in damage, officials said.

A neighbor called the Santa Rosa Fire Department just before 1 a.m. when they heard an explosion. They saw fire and smoke coming from a window of the one-story mobile home next door, in the 2900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived about six minutes later, and found smoke and heat throughout the house and coming out of the window and roof vents.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7147404&lat=38.4050594&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Crews extinguished the flames, which were in the rear of the home, within about 10 minutes.

The two residents weren’t home when the flames started but returned after firefighters arrived.

They plan to stay with nearby relatives, Dahl said.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire but believe it was electrical.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.