Fire marshal: Blaze at Santa Rosa Rite Aid likely sparked by cigarette

An investigator looking into the fire that damaged a Rite Aid store in southwest Santa Rosa last week has determined that the blaze was likely started by a discarded cigarette.

The investigator “believes it was most likely related to discarded smoking materials” that ignited the landscaping mulch outside of the store, said Santa Rosa’s Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

The fire then spread to a pile of wood pallets that was touching a back corner of the building before it reached the store, Lowenthal said.

“Our investigator had multiple reports from (Rite Aid) employees of ‘homeless hiding out between the building and the dumpster’ storage areas,” Lowenthal said in an email. “There (was a) significant number of cigarettes in that area that matched the employee reports.”

Officials believe the fire was started accidentally, he said, noting that “we have no evidence or information to indicate it was intentional.”

The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the building at 955 Stony Point Road, not including damage to merchandise in the store, according to fire officials.

The store was closed when the fire was reported just after midnight on Feb. 23. Nobody was inside the building and nobody was hurt, officials said.

Flames spread from the pile of wood pallets into a storage area in the rear of the store, shattering some of the building’s windows and glass doors. A wooden structure that enclosed dumpsters outside the building also caught fire, according to a fire department report.

As firefighters began handling the blaze, the building’s gas meter failed from the heat and an “intense natural gas fire” was triggered, the report said.

It ended after firefighters switched off the gas and they put out the blaze inside and outside the building.

An interior sprinkler system activated and helped tamp down the flames, according to the report.

“The entirety of the store was filled with smoke and firefighters used smoke blowers to remove smoke from the building,” the report said. “Much of the retail portion of the business suffered smoke and water damage.”

