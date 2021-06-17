Vegetation fire near Occidental prompts shelter order for bible camp

Campers near Occidental were told to shelter in place Wednesday night as firefighters worked to contain a 1.5-acre vegetation fire that started nearby, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. near the Mt. Gilead Bible Camp at 13485 Green Valley Road, north of Occidental and west of Graton.

It burned in steep terrain, teeming with poison oak and dotted with redwood, oak and madrone trees, said Occidental firefighter Josh Cerda.

Nobody was evacuated, but staff at the camp was told to stay on alert, according to Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

Firefighters contained the blaze in less than two hours. Crews will remain at the scene Thursday mopping up, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said.

