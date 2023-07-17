A lightning-sparked wildfire near Yosemite Valley had consumed more than 450 acres by Saturday morning, officials reported.

The Pika Fire, which started June 29, is spreading visible smoke into the valley and degrading air quality. Crews are actively engaged in controlling the blaze at the 7,100-foot elevation northwest of North Dome, near the northeastern section of Yosemite Valley.

Officials said they were allowing the fire to move “naturally across the landscape, providing ecological benefits to plants and wildlife, while also meeting protection objectives to minimize risk to people and infrastructure.”

The blaze is being fought in hot and dry conditions, with an excessive heat warning through the middle of next week. Firefighters expect to be working to control the blaze until July 30.