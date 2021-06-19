Fire northwest of Clear Lake prompts brief evacuation order

A brush fire burning in hilly country northwest of Clear Lake along the Lake-Mendocino county line has burned at least an acre, kicking out thick smoke at its start, according to footage from a PG&E fire camera.

The fire sparked a local evacuation order that was lifted within half an hour as firefighters responded both in the air and on the ground, according to scanner traffic.

“Firefighters are making good progress on containment,” CalFire reported in a 2:50 p.m. statement on Twitter. CalFire warned travelers in the area to expect delays.

Firefighters continue responding to the blaze, which responders have labeled the Blue Fire. The location, according to CalFire, is on Schuette Road west of the resort-dotted Blue Lakes.

