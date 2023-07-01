Fire off Highway 101 near Cotati stopped at one to two acres

Firefighters have contained a small grass fire on the 600 block of W. Sierra Avenue in Cotati, first reported just before 1:30 p.m., officials said.

Cal Fire spokesman Jason Clay said the fire was kept at one to two acres and numerous firefighting units, including engines and bulldozers, have been canceled. Structures were threatened but it’s unclear if any were damaged, he said.

The location of the fire is just to the right of Highway 101. Air tankers were used to halt progress of the fire, according to emergency dispatches.

The fire comes a day after a wildfire burned a little more than 23 acres in a rural area south of Petaluma, followed by another smaller blaze reported at 3:30 p.m. just north of Santa Rosa on Linda Lane, east of Mark West Springs Road.

Clay on Saturday also reminded Sonoma County residents that a residential burn suspension goes into effect Monday. The Cal Fire order suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Check back here for more information.

