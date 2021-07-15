Fire official: 32-acre west Marin County blaze likely sparked by mowing equipment

A 32-acre fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon next to a busy road connecting Petaluma and west Marin County was likely sparked by mowing equipment, a fire official said.

The blaze, which started around 1:30 p.m. along Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, roared up a grassy hillside near Hicks Valley, a rural stretch of west Marin dotted with ranching properties.

Called the Dolcini fire because of its proximity to land owned by the Dolcini ranching family, the blaze torched stands of oak trees as it ran up Rocky Hill before firefighters put it out.

The fire was 100% contained just after 7:30 p.m., said Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue.

Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning monitoring the burn area on the west side of the road, about 8 miles southwest of downtown Petaluma and 10 miles northeast of Point Reyes Station.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, but they believe it was mostly likely ignited by a Marin County Public Works Department crew trimming vegetation along the road, McTigue said.

No buildings burned and nobody was hurt in the blaze, which was Marin’s largest vegetation fire so far this season, according to McTigue.

With dozens of Marin County firefighters out on strike teams responding to some of the state’s largest blazes, Cal Fire sent five engines from outside of Marin to help control the Dolcini fire, McTigue said.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit also sent its new Hawk helicopter to the fire. The $24 million aircraft, one of a dozen that the state recently purchased, sucked 1,000 gallons of water at a time from the nearby Nicasio Reservoir into its holding tank and made repeated drops on the blaze.

“The increased air support definitely helped suppression efforts,” McTigue said.

In total, seven aircraft, two hand crews and several engines helped stop the fire.

