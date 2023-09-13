Fire officials have determined the origin of a mid-July apartment fire in Santa Rosa that left a young disabled boy in critical condition with burns on 90% of his body.

The fire, which on July 15 took over a unit in Walkham Townhomes in the 800 block of Dutton Avenue, began at the foot of the boy’s bed, where equipment for a ventilator was stored, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department battalion chief fire marshal.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7252245&lat=38.4281084&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Neighbors told a Press Democrat reporter that the boy, who was described as about 5 years old, used a wheelchair and oxygen tanks to assist with his breathing.

The fire department was unable to determine the fire’s cause, Lowenthal said.

Responding firefighters found the boy on the same bed where the fire started in a bedroom in the second floor of the townhouse.

He was taken to a hospital and then transferred to a burn center in Sacramento, with life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not have an update on his condition and the family did not respond to requests from The Press Democrat reporters.

An update posted on the GoFundMe page created to raise money to support the boy ― identified as Deangelo in the fundraiser ― and his family indicated that as of Aug. 4 he was alive.

“D'Angelo is a very strong baby he's still fighting the good fight,” wrote Javon Sanchez, who created the fundraiser. “God has a purpose for D'Angelo cuz he's still with us.”

Flames from the fire were contained to the upstairs bedroom but caused heat and smoke damage to the rest of the apartment. There was about $100,000 in damage, according to the Fire Department.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is conducting an investigation to see if anything criminal was related to the start of the blaze.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.