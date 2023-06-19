Firefighters have 100% contained a 103-acre vegetation fire burning in eastern Napa County, dubbed the Snell Fire, fire officials said Monday.

There have been no reported injuries and no structures were affected by the flames.

Portions of Snell Valley Road ― where the fire began near Walker Road ― Butts Canyon Road in Pope Valley were closed Friday evening, said Mike Marcucci, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief.

The fire mainly burned mainly through grasses, which are higher this year due to the wet winter season. There was a higher amount of smoke issued during the fire because many the grasses still were retaining moisture.

However, the flames also spread through some brush and oak woodlands. That has drawn the attention of Marcucci and other fire officials keeping a wary eye on fuel growth.

Marcucci said the area seems to be on track for what agencies 10 years ago described as a “normal fire season,” when fires would begin in June, increase around July and August and then decrease by November.

“We are kind of getting back to a little normalcy, although we still are seeing fires year round because California’s climate is changing,” he said. “We’re really looking at an average risk right now for large fires.”

Two air tankers, 18 engines, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four bulldozers were dispatched to fight the Snell Fire, Cal Fire reported. The fire was about 80% contained by Sunday morning.

Crews of around 40 to 50 firefighters planned to remain at the site of the fire putting out hot spots, cleaning up and rehabilitating the land until Monday afternoon.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the flames.

Marcucci said sending more resources to the fire earlier for the Snell Fire is a part of changing tactics Cal Fire will be using to fight vegetation fires this season.

This is partially because of the increase in fuels that burn faster and due to previous experiences with large fires, such as the 2017 Tubbs Fire and 2020 Glass Fire.

“We are increasing our dispatches. We are throwing more fire engines at fires sooner,” he said. “We would rather completely swarm a fire and get it out than have to worry about it going a little bigger later.”

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is also able to attack fires more aggressively because of staffing increases. It also will have access to three helicopters with firefighting abilities as of July 1, the third of which will be kept at the Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport.

The agency also is planning to evacuate people earlier and wants to maintain its goal of keeping 95% of fires at 10 acres or fewer, Marcucci said.

Firefighters are also working to eliminate fuels by doing prescribed burns and cutting back grasses. Marcucci said that’s one thing North Bay residents should do soon, while humidity levels are higher and sparks from lawn mowers have fewer chances of starting fires.

“There’s still plenty of time to do that,” he said, referring to creating defensible space and trimming grasses.

“We just want people to do that when it’s below 80 degrees and above 30% humidity.”

