Winds over Glass fire could increase Friday evening, fire officials say

Fire crews were struggling to keep flames from the 95-square-mile Glass fire out of Calistoga and other Napa County communities Friday, but halfway through a red-flag period expected to subside early Saturday, high winds had yet to materialize, though gusts were expected to increase Friday evening.

Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said fire activity across the blaze burning in Sonoma and Napa counties was “about the same” as a day earlier.

With assigned personnel now at 2,517 on the fire, crews “are busy,” he said. “There’s areas that are good on the incident, and there’s areas that are not good.”

Given the degree of concern in advance of changing wind patterns that set in Thursday afternoon, his assessment was welcomed news amid continuous admonitions about caution and preparation.

But those warnings still stand, with high temperatures prevailing and tinder-dry fuels around the region primed to ignite.

Even after the red-flag warning expires Saturday morning, “it will still be critically dry,” Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said during a Friday press conference at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Already, Cal Fire damage inspection teams have documented 558 destroyed structures and 108 damaged ones during initial stage work covering about 30% of the burned area, Cal Fire Sonoma-Napa-Lake Unit Chief Shana Jones announced. No breakdown was available between homes and outbuildings lost.

The focus has been in the areas of Deer Park, Angwin and Oakmont ― areas that area safer to enter for teams because they were in the initial path of the fire.

Preliminary loses in Oakmont were few ― at least 3 homes were destroyed ― and most of the structure damage has been reported in Napa County, where at least 153 homes are known to have been lost. In Sonoma County, the tally is at least 67 homes.

She said the reporting did not yet differentiate homes from other types of buildings.

She also expressed caution about moving too quickly into recovery mode.

“I’d like to say that we have a long way to go,” Jones said. “This fire is only 6% contained. It’s 60,000 acres plus, so I‘m asking for your patience. We all are.”

"We will have some fire weather. We still have a lot of active fire,“ she said. ”You need to really have your heads up, and really pay attention.“

The Glass fire started around 3:50 a.m. Sunday on the slopes of Howell Mountain on the east side of the Napa Valley, and was followed Sunday night by two secondary fires believed to be touched off by ember fall, though the causes remain under investigation.

Grouped together as a single incident, the blaze has now burned 60,148 acres, an increase of just 1,348 acres overnight.

Containment rose 1%, with most or all of that on the Sonoma County side, from lower Calistoga Road down the east of Santa Rosa toward Highway 12 near Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa.

“Santa Rosa’s looking real good, including Annadel Park,” city Fire Chief Tony Gossner said during the Friday briefing. “There really is no concern. We’ve got a lot of crews in there mopping up. We’re just making sure that it holds, so that is all looking really good.”

About 19,000 people remain under evacuation order in Sonoma County, including 12,925 in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick on Friday offered some explanation about the wait for those evacuees, saying he had taken a tour of one area up Calistoga Road on Thursday afternoon, finding extensive PG&E and tree crew activity, as well as heat radiating from landscape already burned by fire.

He said he could see smoke rising from stumps and tree roots, but stopping at St. Helena and Erdley roads and stepping from an air conditioned vehicle, was stunned to feel the heat on his face and hands.

“It was almost like being at a campfire,” he said. “That really drove home for me personally that we still have a long way to go before we’re back to normal.’

